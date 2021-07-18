Flooding, storm damage reports across western Massachusetts

Credit: Monson Fire Department

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Several cities and towns across western Massachusetts received flooding and storm damage after heavy rain Saturday night into Sunday morning. Here is a list of reported damages so far.

Belchertown

  • Belchertown firefighters received reports of flooding on East Street Sunday morning. When they arrived, a portion of the road was completely washed away.
Credit: Belchertown Fire Department

Greenfield

  • Nashes Mill Road closed due to flooding.

Hadley

  • Mill Valley Road from Route 9 to South Maple Street is closed due to flooding repairs

Monson

Millers Falls (Montague/Turners Falls)

  • Crews working to remove layer of mud on Newton Road and Main Street after flooding

Northampton

  • King Street near Summer Street is closed off as crews work to repair potholes created from heavy rain and flooding.

Orange

  • A portion of Tully Road from the bottom of Creamery Hill to Tully CCC is closed.
  • Royalston Road is closed from Millyard Road
  • The Oxbox is unpassable in certain areas
  • East River Street is down to one lane in the Pinecrest area

Palmer

  • Route 20 in Palmer is closed from Calkin Road to North Main Street due to flooding from the Quaboag River
  • Rondeau Road is closed in Palmer after the road received significant damage from the storms Saturday into Sunday morning.

Springfield

  • Forest Park’s lower end will be closed until further notice due to flooding. Anyone entering the park for events at Barney Carriage House are asked to use the Route 5 entrance.

Warwick

