Flooding, storm damage reports across western Massachusetts

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) - The Orange Fire Chief has declared a State of Emergency for the town Sunday morning due to several roads flooded with water.

Orange Fire Chief Young James Young declared the emergency Sunday morning. DPW crews, Orange police, and MEMA are currently working throughout the town to monitor waterways and dams. According to the fire department, several streams and brooks overflowed from too much water due to the heavy rain we received Saturday.