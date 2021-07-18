Flooding, storm damage reports across western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Several cities and towns across western Massachusetts received flooding and storm damage after heavy rain Saturday night into Sunday morning. Here is a list of reported damages so far.
Belchertown
- Belchertown firefighters received reports of flooding on East Street Sunday morning. When they arrived, a portion of the road was completely washed away.
Greenfield
- Nashes Mill Road closed due to flooding.
Hadley
- Mill Valley Road from Route 9 to South Maple Street is closed due to flooding repairs
Monson
Millers Falls (Montague/Turners Falls)
- Crews working to remove layer of mud on Newton Road and Main Street after flooding
Northampton
- King Street near Summer Street is closed off as crews work to repair potholes created from heavy rain and flooding.
Orange
- A portion of Tully Road from the bottom of Creamery Hill to Tully CCC is closed.
- Royalston Road is closed from Millyard Road
- The Oxbox is unpassable in certain areas
- East River Street is down to one lane in the Pinecrest area
Palmer
- Route 20 in Palmer is closed from Calkin Road to North Main Street due to flooding from the Quaboag River
- Rondeau Road is closed in Palmer after the road received significant damage from the storms Saturday into Sunday morning.
Springfield
- Forest Park’s lower end will be closed until further notice due to flooding. Anyone entering the park for events at Barney Carriage House are asked to use the Route 5 entrance.