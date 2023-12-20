NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Although water levels are receding following Monday’s storm, a river flood warning remains in effect in western Massachusetts. That flood warning is in effect until Thursday afternoon due to minor flooding around the Connecticut River.

Though river water levels have gone down, they’re still higher than usual. Flood stage is 112 feet and parts of the Connecticut and Mill Rivers were at 114 feet Wednesday.

Ramzi Moushabeck of Amherst told 22News the conditions seen Wednesday were an improvement compared to Tuesday, “Yesterday, I was driving around, there were some closures out in Central Mass. along the Pike and Route 20 and stuff like that. My backyard has some water that kind of rises and goes but the house is good, we’ve been good.”

Several closures that had been in place Monday and Tuesday have since lifted, including the West Street Bridge over the Mill River and Route 5 between Easthampton and Northampton.