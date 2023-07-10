WILLIAMSBURG, Mass. (WWLP) – The Mill River in Williamsburg had rising waters as heavy rainfall continued Monday.

Williamsburg police and fire are evacuating homes on the water side of Ashfield Williamsburg Valley Rd as the East Branch Mill River swells to dangerous levels following a broken dam in the area.

The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for showers and thunderstorms that will bring heavy rain that could lead to flooding into Tuesday morning.

A Flood Warning is in effect for Hampshire & Franklin Counties until 1:30 p.m. Monday for the potential of flooding rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for all of western Massachusetts until 8 a.m. Tuesday for the potential of flash flooding and possibly some river flooding.

Monday afternoon there is a chance for more showers and thunderstorms and some storms could be on the strong to severe side. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Showers and storms will gradually come to an end Monday night. Lows will be in the lower 60s.

Tuesday will be a drier day with partly sunny skies but there will be the chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Williamsburg: Route 9 from Main to South closed due to flooding with 10 inches of water. Ashfield Road flooding up to windows of homes with rescues in progress. North Street bridge closed due to flooding.

Chester: Blandford Road at Route 20 is closed due to flooding.

Ashfield: Conway Road flooded/impassable. Williamsburg Road and Plainfield Roads closed due to flooding. Bug Hill Road is partially washed out.

Conway: Homes on Main Street being evacuated for flooding. Academy Hill Road is flooded and impassable. North Poland Road at Route 116 flooding up to doors of cars.

Williamsburg: Section Of Route 9 Has Significant Street Flooding.

Williamsburg: Ashfield Road flooding up to windows of homes with rescues in progress. North Street Bridge Closed Due To Flooding.

New Marlborough: 3.04″

Becket: 3″

