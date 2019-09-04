Watch Live
TRACK: Hurricane Dorian continues to lash Florida as it turns more north

Florida officer takes in puppy not strong enough to stay in shelter during Dorian

News

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy Fort Pierce Police Department

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WFLA/CNN) — Hurricane Dorian provided an officer’s family with a new furry friend when the 6-week-old puppy wasn’t strong enough to be left in a shelter for Hurricane Dorian.

Officers from the Fort Pierce Police Department responded to a call of a woman who said she couldn’t take care of her Brindle Pittie. The puppy apparently wasn’t old or strong enough to be left in a shelter cage until Dorian was gone.

Officer Michel Jean showed the puppy to his family over Facetime, who were in a unanimous agreement that they had to take it in.

The family named the dog “Dory” in honor of the Hurricane that brought them together.

TOP STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

Heat Index

Heat Index

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

Trending Stories

Hurricane Dorian News

More Hurricane Dorian

22News Storm Team

Weather Tweets