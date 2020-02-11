Fog could affect early evening commute

(WWLP) – It has been an extremely gloomy day across western Massachusetts, mainly because of the fog. But what causes the fog?

It’s actually a pretty simple process. Fog is basically a cloud on the ground, which is made up of extremely tiny water particles. In the winter, the ground temperatures stay consistently cold and it’s much easier for the air temperature to fluctuate.

On Tuesday, the air temperature was above normal. So as that relatively warmer air moves over the colder ground, it is cooled to its dew point. Once the temperature is the same as its dew point, condensation occurs which forms the fog.

Some locals like Shawn Cisero say this weather variation is just part of living in New England.

“This is Massachusetts and it is New England,” Cisero said. “The weather? It goes up and down. One minute it’s cold, one minute it’s extra cold. Then it might warm up. Then it goes back to the cold and then it might snow.”

Patchy fog is still possible through the evening in some spots.