FORECAST: Autumn begins, here’s what to expect

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – So now that we are in autumn, the outlook for the next 3 months for temperatures from the climate prediction center is for warmer than average for the entire United States with a higher chance of being above average for us here in New England.

Average high for October is 63°, November 51° and December 40° so we should average above that.

As far as rain/melted snow it looks near average for New England. Of course we could use more than average rain given we’ve been in drought.

You’ll also notice the daylight and nighttime changes. Today for the autumnal equinox we get roughly equal day and night (~12hours) and our days continue to shrink until December 21st, the start of winter and our shortest day of the year when we get 9 hours and 6 minutes of daylight.