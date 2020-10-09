CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It will be a mostly sunny sky Friday! High temperatures should reach the low to mid 60s, roughly one or two degrees warmer than yesterday with much less wind.

Tonight will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with lows in the mid 40s.

Saturday looks to be the warmest day of the week ahead with high temperatures well into the 70s. It’ll be a bright day with sunshine and scattered clouds.

Saturday evening things could get a little interesting. Showers and thunderstorms to our north may try and drop into western Massachusetts as the leading edge of colder temperatures heads our way. Interestingly there’s a slight chance for a strong/severe storm with gusty winds, but we don’t expect wind issues to be nearly as widespread as it was this past Wednesday. Showers/storms will tend to fade as they drop southeast so some areas stay dry all evening. There’s quite a bit of uncertainty surrounding how much of the rain/storms actually reach western Massachusetts so we’ll keep watching it.

That cooler air settles in for Sunday with high temperatures dropping into the mid 60s under a mix of sun and clouds.

The 22News Storm Team is watching Hurricane Delta approaching eastern Texas and western Louisiana later Friday and we could get some rain from that storm into next week.