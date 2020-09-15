FORECAST: Coolest morning since June 2

(WWLP) – Bundle up for those heading back to in-person school Tuesday. Temperatures were in the 30s and 40s outside. It’s the coolest morning since June 2.

After a cool start in the low 40s we’ll be in for a cool and bright day today with barely a cloud in the sky except for some high clouds/haze from the West Coast fires. High temperatures will barely crack 70º in our warmest spots.

Tonight will be clear and cool again as we drop back down into the low to mid 40s.

It’ll be milder tomorrow with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s. It will be breezy tomorrow, which will mean another day of higher brush fire risk.

