FORECAST: Damp, but mild for Thanksgiving Day

(WWLP) – Thanksgiving Day is off to a wet start with steady and widespread rain that will taper off to occasional showers and drizzle the rest of the day.

There’s a low risk for a thunderstorm Thursday afternoon with some heavy downpours possible. It’ll be mild as we head for the low to mid-50s this afternoon.

Into the evening, showers fade, and drizzle starts to dry up. Partial clearing may allow for some fog to develop overnight. Low temperatures drop into the upper 30s.

Black Friday looks mild with limited, partial sunshine. Highs on Friday head for the mid to upper 50s depending on how much sun we can manage.

The weekend looks dry, but we’ve got unsettled weather after the weekend.