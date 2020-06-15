1  of  4
FORECAST: Get ready for the heat this week, and all summer long

A significant warm-up is coming this week in western Massachusetts.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The weather forecast is sizzling hot this week in western Massachusetts.

After a cool weekend, high temperatures are expected to reach the upper 80s and close to the 90s later this week. So if you haven’t taken your bathing suit, sun hat and sunscreen out of the back of your closet yet, you will soon need to.

Not only are we expected to jump nearly 10 degrees above normal this week, but the rest of this month is looking like a hot one as well.

NOAA’s temperature outlook for the last week of June shows the unusually hot weather not coming to an end.

There are two factors giving us a tropical forecast: first, a large area of high pressure will keep skies bright and dry, allowing for lots of heating from the sun. The position of the jet stream will also be feeding in warmer air from the southwest.

If you’re hoping for this weather to last all summer long, you’re in luck. The summer 2020 forecast from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows an over 70-percent likelihood that temperatures will be above normal.

Summer officially kicks off this Saturday.

