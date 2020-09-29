FORECAST: Heavy rain and gusty winds develop Tuesday evening

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday gets increasingly wet with very heavy rain overnight and continuing into early-morning Wednesday. An overnight thunderstorm is possible as well.

During the heaviest rain, there may be some minor street flooding. We expect 1-2 inches of rain by midday Wednesday, but some locally higher amounts are possible.

The rain is needed for western Massachusetts and the heaviest comes at night, which limits impact for drivers.

The timing of the worst rain should be done before the morning commute. Overnight lows drop into the low 60s with gusty winds developing overnight.

Live Interactive Radar

The 22News Storm Team is tracking the timing of the heaviest rain and the potential for more showers to end the week.

