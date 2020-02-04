FORECAST: Late week wintry mix

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team is tracking the chance for a wintry mix Thursday through Friday.

It’ll be cooler tomorrow with highs in the upper 30s, but we do have the opportunity for some breaks of sun later in the day.

Our main concern this week is a wintry mix for Thursday that could bring snow, sleet, and freezing rain. While temperatures will be slowly warming through the day, often it takes longer to warm above freezing than you would expect. The worst of the icy mix would be Thursday morning, but some slippery travel could linger into the afternoon and evening as well.

