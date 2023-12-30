CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is tracking dry weather for New Year’s!
Saturday morning has a chance for rain and snow showers that clear up in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid-40s.
Skies will be partly cloudy Saturday night with lows in the upper 20s.
2023 ends the year with mostly clear skies Sunday with highs remaining in the low to mid-40s.
Your New Year’s Eve activities will be dry but cool as temperatures dip into the 20s
We’re tracking more dry weather for New Year’s Day.
SATURDAY: AM Rain/Snow Showers, Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 42-46
Winds: West 5-10 MPH
SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 26-30
SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds
Highs: 38-42
MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 40-44
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in 1953 by providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on X @WWLP22News, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.