CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is tracking dry weather for New Year’s!

Saturday morning has a chance for rain and snow showers that clear up in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid-40s.

Skies will be partly cloudy Saturday night with lows in the upper 20s.

2023 ends the year with mostly clear skies Sunday with highs remaining in the low to mid-40s.

Your New Year’s Eve activities will be dry but cool as temperatures dip into the 20s

We’re tracking more dry weather for New Year’s Day.

SATURDAY: AM Rain/Snow Showers, Mostly Cloudy



Highs: 42-46

Winds: West 5-10 MPH

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Lows: 26-30

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds



Highs: 38-42

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy

Highs: 40-44