FORECAST: Thanksgiving Day Weather

(WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team is tracking sun/clouds and a windy Thanksgiving in western Massachusetts.

22News Forecast Discussion

Wednesday afternoon we’ll increase the risk for rain showers with widespread rain showers from late afternoon and through this evening. High temperatures today should reach the low 50s.

Widespread evening rain showers will give way to gradual drying overnight. Some snow showers could fall over the Berkshires through mid-morning Thursday with some coatings and dustings in our western hills, but we’ll be waking up dry in the valley for Thanksgiving.

The rest of the day tomorrow will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 40s, but temperatures will drop during the afternoon as gusty winds blow in colder and drier air.

Gusts over 35 MPH are possible Thursday, but with just about all our leaves out of the trees, we shouldn’t have as much in the way of wind-related problems. Isolated power outages are possible, but nothing significant expected.

We’re watching some wintry weather potential to end the weekend.

7 Day Forecast

Sun/clouds and windy for Thanksgiving! Temperatures drop during the afternoon.

