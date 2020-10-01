FORECAST: Weather outlook for October

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – After 18 days in a row of no rain we finally ended September with a good soaking.

It rained on five days out of 30 in September and we got 3.06″ of rain at Westover. That was still below the average September rainfall of 3.9″ at Westover ARB in Chicopee, so there was still a rainfall deficit but better than it would have been had we not had the end of the month soaking. t

The rain outlook for October

Really dry for the middle of the country and some of that dryness extends into New England with slightly drier conditions expected.

The temperature outlook for October

Cooler for the southeastern U.S. but otherwise warmer than average for most of the country including here in New England with a warmer than average October expected by the climate prediction center. Average highs in October is 63° so looking warmer than that.