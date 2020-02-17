FORECAST: Wintry mix Tuesday morning

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team is tracking yet another wintry mix, this one arriving by mid-late Tuesday morning.

This wintry mix will be of fairly low impact. Snow accumulation will be very light with only some spotty icing in the western hills.

22News Storm Team Snowfall Forecast

Temperatures will warm through the day quickly turning over wintry mix to plain rain. This “storm” wraps up as light rain showers by mid-evening. High temperatures should push into the upper 30s.

Skies will gradually clear tomorrow night giving way to a dry rest of the workweek.

We’ll time out the wintry mix and show you some interesting temperature trends ahead on 22News starting at 5 p.m. with Meteorologist Brian Lapis.

