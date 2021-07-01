Franklin County hardest hit by Wednesday’s storms

(WWLP) – Eastern portions of Franklin County saw some of the most significant damage from severe thunderstorms that came through western Massachusetts on Wednesday night.

Several communities saw downed trees and power lines, which led to outages and closed roads, including in Northfield, Montague, Gill, and Erving. In Leverett, the fire department reported a tree snapped off and onto wires on Long Hill Road.

In the northeasternmost portion of the county, there was a short-lived tornado warning covering a portion of the town of Warwick Wednesday evening. There is no official confirmation that a tornado occurred, however, there were extensive power outages in the town Wednesday night.

Power has since been restored to customers throughout Franklin County.