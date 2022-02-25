GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Further North in Franklin county, people are accustomed to getting a lot more snow than in the Pioneer Valley. 22News found the flakes flying in Greenfield didn’t do much to disrupt the pace of country living.

Downtown Greenfield took this biggest storm of the season pretty much in stride. Traditionally the folks in Franklin county have to deal with almost three feet of more snow than in the immediate Springfield area.

Mark Wheeler taking his dog out for stroll is originally from Chicopee. But since moving to Greenfield, he appreciates the additional snowfall, he can feel the difference.

“It’s about time, I brought the dog out, It’s the first time, he’s old enough, for snow, it’s nice when it snows It’s beautiful now,” said Wheeler.

Getting accustomed to massive amounts of snow over the years, Franklin county residents don’t discourage easily if the roads aren’t passable when its time to go to work. Sophie O’Neill of Deerfield made it to work despite the obstacles.

“I came from Deerfield, I live up on river road. It was not plowed at all, I was sliding every place. But I rode in okay, and I’ll get out okay too,” said Sophie.

According to the 22News Storm Team, Franklin county averages between sixty to eighty inches of snow every winter. So this storm which put them on a par with the Pioneer Valley snowfall for once, was just another example of New England weather in Late February for folks who’ve been raised to make the best of a good snowstorm.