CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – After some warm temperatures this week things have cooled down. Now, a Freeze Warning is in effect for all of western Massachusetts late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Temperatures were only in the 50 and 60s Wednesday but they are expected to drop down below freezing Wednesday night, leading to frost and in some locations a hard freeze is possible. This will likely have an effect on the growing vegetation. There are some important things you should do to protect your plants.

If you have plants outside, you should bring them in or cover them up and it’s important to do it properly.

Steven Bordenuk from Sixteen Acres Garden Center told 22News, “Something that’s breathable, I’d stay away from plastic, probably a sheet or we do sell a cloth almost like a landscape fabric type of thing. Something that is breathable.”

Some plants like pansies, cold weather vegetables and shrubs will do better in colder temperatures while others will not.

“If you did plant things like peppers, tomatoes or basil, you are definitely going to want to cover them up because they do not like the cold weather at all,” said Bordenuk.

Some people 22News talked to decided to hold off a little longer before putting their plants in the ground.

“I kind of go by the weather. I just keep looking a week ahead seeing what it’s going to be. See if it’s going to be above freezing at night. Right now I’m planning on planting around the weekend of Memorial Day,” said Kathy Rule of Springfield.

It is usually safer to hold off until the end of the month before doing your planting for the season. Temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s and 30s overnight.