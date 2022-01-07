Freezing temperatures return overnight, making shoveling more difficult

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Many people are still cleaning up after this first significant snowstorm of the season. If you don’t do it now, it could be a lot harder to remove later on.

Snow piled up across western Massachusetts Thursday night into Friday morning and it’s important to clear the snow as soon as possible or it could be a lot harder to do later on.

Troy Fraser said, “Oh yeah, definitely. You can’t wait until the very end. I start early, go out a couple of times during the day, get it all done, that way it’s not a giant mess.”

Temperatures made it up into the lower 30s Friday afternoon allowing some of the snow to melt. Some much colder air will be working in Friday night and everything will be freezing back up so that snow will be a lot harder and heavier and not as easy to remove.

Also, watch out for some icy spots and we are dealing with some gusty winds that could blow the snow around at times.