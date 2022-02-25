NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The snow is coming down across western Massachusetts Friday morning, making for difficult travel conditions across the region.

Plows are out on the roadways, but the snow is coming down quickly, with the 22News Storm Team predicting rates of 1″ to 2″ per hour during the morning commute.

Thursday night, Governor Charlie Baker urged residents to stay off the roads if possible, and to use public transportation if they had to go out. Those who do head out onto the roads are reminded to leave plenty of space for plow trucks to do their work.

MassDOT has more than 2,000 pieces of equipment on the highways and state roads across Massachusetts, and local departments of public works are out to clear municipal streets.

Friday morning’s commute may have been lighter-than-normal anyway, due to school vacation week being underway. Children are home from school, and many parents took the week off if they were able to do so.

There are numerous cancellations and closings of businesses, churches, and community programs for Friday. Click here for a complete listing.