Friday the 13th full moon? Not really

(WWLP) – So you’re all excited about the Friday the 13th full moon? Well, don’t get too excited, because it’s technically not true, at least for us here on the East Coast.

Our moon is full at 12:33 a.m. Saturday morning, just after midnight on the 14th. However, for the majority of the rest of the United States in the Central, Mountain, and Pacific time zones it will still be Friday the 13th when the moon is full.

So there is some truth to this Friday the 13th full moon story, but just not for us.

The moon rises tonight at 7:17 p.m. and sets at 6:39 a.m. on Saturday. The next Friday the 13th Full Moon is not until August 2049.