Frigid air surges into western Massachusetts, nearly tying record lows

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — Winter came early to Western Massachusetts. We may still be in the middle of autumn, but high temperatures Wednesday were closer to what they normally are in January.

Chicopee was only 2 degrees shy of tying the low-temperature record for Wednesday of 14 degrees set back in 1996 and 2001. And Thursday’s low-temperature forecast will be another contender for a broken or tied record. The low-temperature record for Thursday is 15 degrees set in 1986.

Some people say they were caught off guard.

“I was not prepared at all. It’s freezing… very, very cold, and uh, yeah, honestly I’m just doing the essentials. Getting gas for my car, I was actually thinking about waiting until tomorrow,” Josh Despard, a West Springfield resident told 22News.

“I think it’s a little earlier than usual. I kind of got a heads up last night it was going to be like 1 o’clock– about 1 degree this morning. I got a starter in the truck, I got a starter this morning,” Phil Butler, an Agawam resident, told 22News.

While Wednesday is the coldest day by far this week, we aren’t done with below-average temperatures. Friday will be noticeably warmer, but the average high for this time of year is in the low 50s for Chicopee. This week, highs will jump from the 30s to the 40s, with morning lows in the teens and 20s.