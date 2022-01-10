Frigid temperatures can cause expensive property damage

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts will be experiencing frigid temperatures Monday night and into Tuesday, which can mean problems for your home, especially your plumbing. Pipes can freeze and burst, causing expensive property damage but a few simple steps can help prevent frozen pipes.

The state’s website suggests keeping your thermostat set to the same temperature day and night. Make sure not to lower the temperature at night during a cold spell. If you are away during cold weather, leave the heat on in your home, and set the temperature to no lower than 55-degrees.

22News spoke with a rep from Noonan Energy in Springfield. They’re reminding people in households using oil to make sure they have plenty in their tank, for days it gets this cold.

“Well you want to make sure you have enough oil in your tank because you will burn more oil when it gets that cold,” said Tim Noonan, Director of Sales and Marketing at Noonan Energy. “The people that sometimes forget to check, and then they are in danger of having frozen pipes. That’s not a good thing, and could become very expensive.”

Frozen pipes can also lead to water damage, so it is recommended to wrap pipes in insulation. Also open kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air into the plumbing. Don’t forget to let water drip from the faucets and make sure your outside water is shut off.

If you suspect frozen pipes, the Department of Fire Services recommends that you apply heat to the pipe using a hair dryer or wrapping pipes with towels soaked in hot water. If you cannot thaw a pipe, call a licensed plumber.

Also to keep that heat in, make sure to seal cracks around windows, and doors. That way cold drafts won’t come into your home and you can also avoid any damage caused by moisture.