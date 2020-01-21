Frigid weather can affect more than tires, battery in your car

AGAWAM, Mass (WWLP) — Local auto service centers have been busy with the recent cooldown.

22News went to V&F Auto in Agawam to speak with an expert about all the different ways frigid weather can affect your vehicle. First, it’s the most common issue.

“Well, typically it’s a battery. At zero degrees it loses about 60 percent of its capacity. And at 32 degrees it’s about 35 percent of its capacity. So even if you’ve got a real good battery it’s going to struggle in cold weather,” Frank Palange, the owner of V&F Auto, told 22News.

Check your battery at least twice a year to avoid any issues.

Frigid weather can also cause low tire pressure. Your sensor might trip with the recent chill, but it doesn’t necessarily mean your tire has a hole. Just fill it up as soon as you can. If the pressure drops again after that, you may need a patch or a new tire.

The cold can also affect your car’s electronics.

“No, it affects everything. The electronics, you know, everybody thinks that’s great but you know when there’s moisture in electronics, and it freezes and warms up. It contracts and breaks and expands, and breaks. So all these solid-state boards are affected by big swings in temperature,” Palange explained.

Lastly, don’t neglect your wipers. The rubber on the blades can get harder as it gets colder, and won’t clean as well.