CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Frost Advisory is in effect for Hampshire, Franklin, northern Berkshire, and eastern Hampden Counties until 7 a.m. Monday. Areas of frost are possible.

A Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Tuesday Morning through Wednesday Evening for the increased risk of brush fire activity.

Expect mostly sunny skies for Monday with highs in the 70s. There will be a breeze out of the west around 5-15 mph. Monday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

We’ll have a good amount of sun on Tuesday, and it will be a warm and breezy day with highs around 80 degrees.