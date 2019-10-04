Frost likely with the coldest temperatures of the season tonight

Temperatures down in the low 30s will likely bring widespread frost to much of western Massachusetts Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings for the area:

FROST ADVISORY: Hampden, Hampshire, & Franklin Counties from 2am-8am Saturday. Widespread frost likely. Bring in or cover plants sensitive to the cold.

FREEZE WARNING: Berkshire County from midnight-9am Saturday. Below freezing temperatures possible. Bring in or cover plants sensitive to the cold.

The trickiest part of the temperature forecast is due to the wind. It will be a breezy Friday afternoon. If the wind doesn’t drop enough tonight then temperatures will be warmer. Typically our coldest temperatures come when clear skies combine with calm winds.

Prevent frost damage to your sensitive plants by bringing potted plants indoors or covering outdoor plants with a sheet to keep them a little warmer.