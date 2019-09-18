Frost possible for parts of western Massachusetts Thursday morning

(WWLP) – Parts of western Massachusetts could get their first frost since the spring.

A FROST ADVISORY has been issued for Eastern Hampshire, Eastern Franklin and all of Berkshire County from 3:00 a.m Thursday – 8:00 a.m Thursday.

It’s not the worst idea to protect your plants with a sheet or bring the potted plants inside. Skies will be clear and you’ll want to close your windows before bed tonight.

A significant warmup begins Thursday afternoon, so there is no additional threat for frost after Thursday morning.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

