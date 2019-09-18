Frost possible for parts of western Massachusetts Thursday morning

(WWLP) – Parts of western Massachusetts could get their first frost since the spring.

A FROST ADVISORY has been issued for Eastern Hampshire, Eastern Franklin and all of Berkshire County from 3:00 a.m Thursday – 8:00 a.m Thursday.

It’s not the worst idea to protect your plants with a sheet or bring the potted plants inside. Skies will be clear and you’ll want to close your windows before bed tonight.

A significant warmup begins Thursday afternoon, so there is no additional threat for frost after Thursday morning.