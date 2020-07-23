Funnel clouds and tornadoes, know the difference

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – When thunderstorms move in, we often see ominous low hanging clouds. People frequently mistake these clouds as funnel clouds or tornadoes.

A funnel cloud is a low hanging cloud that is rotating and a tornado is a damaging circulation that has made it to the ground. Pictures of low hanging clouds that are obscured by buildings are often mistaken as tornadoes as well.

Remember tornado or not, when severe weather is approaching you should always head indoors.

“Being right here by the river, it’s very dramatic when you see the storms coming and you really can see them coming,” Andrew Ayres of Hadley told 22News. “You have a little bit of warning usually but yeah you can cover up and get things under shelter, get everybody inside.”

In addition to the ominous cloud pictures, 22News also received numerous pictures of the lightning from Wednesday evening’s storms.

In Warren, the fire department activated the emergency sirens after reports of a funnel cloud and possible tornado Wednesday evening. So far, the National Weather Service has not confirmed there was a tornado.