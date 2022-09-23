WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A funnel-shaped cloud was seen over West Springfield on Monday that raised concerns to passerby’s on the road.

Mayor Will Reichelt of West Springfield was made aware of the storm cloud and contacted the Massachusetts branch of the National Weather Service to investigate.

They tracked it, and it was reported to have no rotation of concern and it was only a “low hanging cloud”. If there are any concerns or storm-related questions in West Springfield, residents can email the town at weather@tows.org.

Storm to severe storms moved through western Massachusetts Monday afternoon and evening between 5 and 8 p.m. with strong gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain.