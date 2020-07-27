GALLERY: Tropical Depression Hanna impacts the Rio Grande Valley

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) - An Excessive Heat Watch is issued for western Massachusetts from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m., as well as a Heat Advisory from noon until 8:00 p.m. for dangerously hot conditions with heat index values possibly up to 105 degrees.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. During hot weather car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.