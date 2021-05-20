Getting your air conditioner ready for the season

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Summer-like temperatures have moved into western Massachusetts and at Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Agawam, they have plenty of air conditioners in stock. If you have one already you maybe looking to install it.

“I have two different kinds of air conditioners, I have one that self standing that pipes out the window and then I have a little one. I think they’re called refrigerator air conditioners, it’s like a personal air conditioner that you can plug in the wall and you can put it on your desk,” said Rebecca Nacsin of Bondsville.

However, there are some important things you should do before you start running it for the season.

“First thing you want to do is really clean your filter out, that would be like the first thing I would recommend if you haven’t used it, which you haven’t,” said Matthew Robidoux, the assistant manager of the Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Agawam.

A clean air filter will allow air to flow through properly and will allow the air conditioner to operate more efficiently. Also make sure the window and window frame that you put your air conditioner in is secure and the side panels fit properly.

You should also plug your air conditioner into a dedicated outlet and not into a power strip or extension cord to avoid causing a fire.