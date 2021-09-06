Getting your home ready for the fall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Labor Day marks the unofficial end to summer and the time of year when people make preparations to get their homes ready for the fall season.

Many homeowners are closing their pools and cleaning their gutters, but there are some other ways you can get ready for the season. If you have an outdoor AC unit, make sure it is off and covered for the cooler months. Fertilizing the ground, as well as any other areas on your lawn will also help prepare.

22News spoke to the assistant manager at Rocky’s Ace Hardware, on how to make sure one’s home is ready for the new season.

“You have to come down to Rocky’s and get all your lawn and leaf bags,” Luke Sopet recommends. “We’ve got special shoots for the lawn and leaf bags to make your life easier. We have plenty of fertilizers to make your grass is nice and green, plenty of iron in them. We have used for about everything and then if you’re looking to gear up, we’ve got some snow blowers too!”

Sopet also mentioned that getting your lawn aerated is a good idea as the fall approaches.