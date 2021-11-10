Getting your yard ready before winter weather arrives

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Right now many lawns are still looking pretty green due to the wet and mild weather we had at the beginning of fall, but there are some things you should be doing to get your lawn ready for the colder weather.

“The leaves are still coming down, there’s still plenty to come down. They should be keeping the leaf coverage off the lawn. Keeping the lawn mowed because the lawn is still actively growing, not as fast as it would be during the other parts of the season but it’s still growing,” said Gary Courchesne, the owner of G & H Landscaping in Holyoke.

Gary Courchesne of G & H Landscaping in Holyoke says you should be cutting your lawn at around two and a half inches and now is a good time to be putting down fall fertilizer.

Despite the mild fall weather we’ve been experiencing, it’s important to be ready for when winter weather arrives.

“Folks should be getting, and now is not too early, getting their snow blowers and any other tools they need for snow removal and ice control ready now,” said Gary Courchesne.

Courchesne says their plows and salters are ready to be put on their trucks if there is the threat for winter weather any time soon.