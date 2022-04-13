HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – It was another great day Wednesday and there are plenty of things you can be doing out in your yard right now.

With all the rain we’ve had recently and now that the sun has been out, everything is starting to grow. The flowers are coming up and the trees are budding. The grass is getting green and now is a good time to start getting your yard ready for the season.

“I encourage very light raking of the lawn and cleaning out the beds you want to remove off the lawn any matted debris, leaves things like that any matted down turf and any branches or twigs,” said Gary Courchesne from G&H Landscaping.

Courchesne says you should be sure not to rake your yard to aggressively because it could lead to weed growth. There are also some things you can be putting down on your lawn as well right now.

“You can proceed with pre-emergent crab grass control and a fertilizing for the spring to get the lawn growing,” said Courchesne.

Be sure not to over fertilize or it could result in weaker lawn growth. Now is also a good time to make sure you lawnmower and your sprinkler system are in good working condition.