Gloomy skies, rain didn’t slow crowds at Big E for first weekend day

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — Food, fun, live entertainment, and more. It’s the opening weekend of the Big E, and despite chances of rain, cloudy skies, and somewhat cooler temperatures, nothing stood in the way of locals from attending.

22News spoke to two women who work for Tootsie’s Fried Dough, and they said the cooler weather was actually a welcome surprise. They didn’t mind it at all, even the isolated showers that popped up.

“Absolutely not, it makes for great eating weather, you know. In the buildings, it’s always warm. You know, when you walk around you always get a little warm, so it’s actually perfect weather for me,” Savannah Grout told 22News.

The chill in the air was liked all around.

“I totally agree, it’s definitely-it’s not too hot, it’s not too cold, and there’s still plenty to eat, see and do, so,” Emma Polak explained to 22News.

The crowd was still bustling, even Saturday morning when temperatures were only in the 50s and 60s. But not everyone likes grey skies which means Sunday will be your day.

Sunday will be the pick of the weekend to head to the Big E. Skies will be bright and sunny, the humidity will diminish, and better yet — we’ll be significantly warmer, with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

It will be a bit cooler if you plan on attending earlier in the morning, so don’t forget your jacket.