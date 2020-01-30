Golfers have been taking advantage of the dry and mild winter weather

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Temperatures have been running above average this month and that has allowed some golfers to get out on the course at East Mountain Country Club in Westfield. The mild weather we’ve been having this winter has been good for business.

“A couple of weekends ago when it was close to 70 degrees it was crazy, we could have filled two golf courses it was that busy. Days like today higher, middle 30s we’ll get 10 or 12 players but 10 or 12 is better than nobody,” said Ted Perez Jr. of East Mountain Country Club in Westfield.

While the snow may be pretty much all gone and the sun was out, it was still a bit on the chilly side but that didn’t keep some golfers from getting out on the course.

“This is only my third time in January this year. I’ve got 24 months in a row now. We try to get out at least once a month in the winter,” said Gary Podmore of Springfield.

East Mountain Country Club usually officially opens in mid March but will open up anytime of the year provided the weather allows it.