Governor Baker declares Hurricane Preparedness Week in Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A natural disaster can strike anywhere at any time.

Just because our state may not always be in a hurricane’s path, doesn’t mean it can’t be affected.

In 2008, Hurricane Hanna weakened to a tropical storm before making landfall in New England in September. Western Massachusetts was also impacted by the remnants of Hurricane Irene in 2011.

MEMA said planning in advance for a tropical storm or hurricane will help mitigate damage to your property and protect your family.

Both MEMA and the American Red Cross recommend that you have an emergency kit ready in case you lose power, are stranded at your home or nearby stores are damaged or closed.

“You should have cash, bottled water, flashlights, batteries, so in the event of a power outage or lack of communication you have the ability to keep functioning.” Jen Garutti , Western Massachusetts American Red Cross Director

Other items you should have at home include medications, extra eyeglasses, and a charged cell phone.

“We can get hurricanes up here, that’s what people don’t realize. I’ve been prepared I have stuff prepared I have medication for me, my wife and my dogs.” Chicopee resident William Dempsey

Garutti also recommends sharing your emergency plan with family members out of state as well.

While hurricane season runs from July 1 through November 30, New England’s highest risk for hurricanes is in August and September.

Hurricane Preparedness- Governor Baker proclaimed today the week of July 14-20 Hurricane Preparedness Week. New England have struck during the months of Aug and Sept. That's why July is a great time to prepare before a storm approaches. — FEMA Region 1 (@femaregion1) July 15, 2019

Baker and the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) offered the following tips:

Know Your Evacuation Zone

Massachusetts has established hurricane evacuation zones in each of the state’s coastal communities. These zones, designated as Zone A, Zone B and Zone C, identify the areas of coastal communities that are at risk for storm surge flooding from tropical storms or hurricanes. If evacuations are necessary because of an approaching tropical storm or hurricane, local or state officials will use the hurricane evacuation zones to call for people living, working or vacationing in these areas to evacuate.

Know Your Zone »

Make an Emergency Plan

It’s important to have plans in case your family needs to take action before or during a storm:

Communications Plan — Create a family communications plan so you can stay in touch and find each other in an emergency.

Evacuation Plan — Create a family evacuation plan that details where you will go, how you will get there, what you will bring, and what you will do with your pets.

Shelter-in-Place Plan — Make sure your family has a plan to shelter in place, which includes stockpiling items you will need to stay comfortable while you are at home. Be prepared to shelter in place for at least 72 hours.

MEMA says to make sure your emergency plans address the needs of all your family members including seniors, children, individuals with access and functional needs, and pets.

Build an Emergency Kit

Hurricanes can cause extended power outages, flooding, and blocked roads. You should have an emergency kit to sustain yourself and your family for at least 72 hours in case you lose power, are stranded in your home, or nearby stores are closed or damaged.

While it is important to customize your kit to meet your family’s unique needs, every emergency kit should include bottled water, food, a flashlight, a radio and extra batteries, a first aid kit, sanitation items, clothing, cash, and a charged cell phone. Depending on your family’s needs, emergency kits should also include medications, extra eyeglasses, medical equipment and supplies, children’s items such as diapers and formula, food and supplies for pets and service animals, and other items you or your family members might need during a disaster.

Stay Informed

As a storm approaches, monitor media reports and follow instructions from public safety officials with these tools: