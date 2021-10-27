Governor Baker said storm clean up will take ‘a couple of days’

A large tree fell onto a pickup truck in Fairhaven, Mass. on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 as a nor’easter slams into the region. (Peter Pereira/The Standard-Times via AP)

SCITUATE, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Baker was in Scituate Wednesday where he said it will take a couple of days to restore power to more than 500,000 residents along the south coast.

Officials at the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency said that there is extensive storm damage from Boston all the way to the Cape. Ahead of the storm’s arrival, crews were pre-positioned along the coast to assist with storm clean up.

Leaders at Eversource say they have all their equipment deployed and they are ready to begin restoring power once the wind dies down around 10:00 p.m. In the mean time residents should keep their eyes out for downed wires.

“Just assume every wire is a live wire. If you need to go out be careful and keep your eyes open for these crews,” Baker said.

Crews from New Hampshire and Connecticut have traveled to Massachusetts to help with restoration efforts. It will take a few days for things to return to normal so everyone is asked to have a little bit of patience and to be extra vigilant if you plan on traveling tonight and into tomorrow.

A number of gas stations along the south shore have reported long lines, some say up to a two hour wait, which is a major concern for state leaders right now. They said they are doing everything they can to get resources to people that need them most.