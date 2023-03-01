WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Another snow-shark turns up, this time in the front yard of a Massachusetts home.

22News first reported the toothy creatures, made of snow, ice, and food coloring, by an art teacher in Michigan in February. Jennifer Ramirez posted on Facebook her sculptures hoping to inspire others to create unique creations instead of the traditional snowman.

A 22News viewer sent photos of a snow-shark created in Westfield on Tuesday after a winter storm brought nearly 7 inches of snow, canceling school. Nine-year-old Lincoln Labrie and his Mom told 22News they had a “Fin-tastic snow day creating a Snow-Shark!”

