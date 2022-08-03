GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Swimming in The Green River continues to be off limits due to evidence of bacteria in the water that can cause people to become ill.

The City of Greenfield had originally ordered no swimming at the Green River Swimming and Recreation Area last week when they received a report of a child being diagnosed with cryptosporidium. Further testing of the water found evidence of both cryptosporidium and giardia, parasites that can cause gastrointestinal illness and other symptoms in humans. The city’s health department has not received any confirmed cases of giardiasis. The city’s water was also tested for cryptosporidium and giardia and have come back negative.

The Green Swimming and River Recreation Area is still open for public use of their other facilities, but no swimming will be allowed. Several cooling centers will be open Wednesday through Saturday due to the heat and humidity.

Greenfield Public Library: 402 Main St.

Monday – Wednesday 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday – Friday 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Elm Terrace Community Room, 1 Elm Terr.

Monday & Tuesday 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Thursday 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

John Zon Community Center, 35 Pleasant St.

Monday – Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tips during extreme heat situations:

Never leave children or pets alone in a closed vehicle. Even with the windows cracked open, interior temperatures can rise almost 20°F within 10 minutes.

Slow down and avoid strenuous activity.

Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing. Light colors reflect heat and sunlight, and help maintain normal body temperature.

Drink plenty of water — even if you are not thirsty. Avoid alcoholic beverages and liquids high in sugar or caffeine. If your doctor generally limits the amount of fluid you drink, ask how much you should drink during hot weather.

Eat well-balanced, light, regular meals.

Stay indoors as much as possible and limit exposure to the sun. Do not leave pets outside for extended periods of time

If you must be outdoors, limit your outdoor activity to the morning and evening hours. Try to rest often in shady areas so your body temperature will have a chance to recover. Use sunscreen with a high SPF and wear a wide-brimmed hat.

You can find cooling centers statewide by calling 211.