GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Rising waters have caused bridge closings in Greenfield.

The Greenfield Police Department is reporting that because of potential flooding of the Green River, the bridges on Colrain Street and Nash’s Mill Road are closed to vehicles. Flooding has already begun on some parts of the river. Police say a homeless encampment along the river has been flooded.

The roads will reopen when it is determined safe after the water starts to recede.