GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Here in western Massachusetts, hearty New Englanders don’t let a snow storm interfere with their routine of going to work.

Friday’s storm did nothing to disturb the flow of business in downtown Greenfield where 22News found every store open for business.

Paul Teeling is a pastry maker at the popular bake shop Rise Above. He wouldn’t think of using a snow storm as an excuse for closing early for the weekend.

“Well we’re a local business, and we’re committed to the community. and we’re opened today because it’s real important to be open for the community when they need us,” said Teeling.

Despite the storm, it was business as usual in downtown Greenfield, where the snow only added to the feeling of a real New England winter.