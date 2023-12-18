GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Greenfield has declared a state of emergency on Monday for severe rainfall that has caused flooding throughout the community.

The state of emergency was officially declared at 12:30 p.m. Rainfall in the town has caused rapid water rising in the local rivers, including the Green River and the Deerfield River. Several streets were also closed on Monday due to flooding and debris in the roadways.

Green River crested over Kimball Drive (Greenfield Police Department)

Woodard Rd by Colrain St (Greenfield Police Department)

Nash Mill Rd (Greenfield Police Department)

Colrain St (Greenfield Police Department)

Riverside Dr (Greenfield Police Department)

Greenfield road closures on Monday

Woodard Road near Colrain Street

Kimball Drive

Colrain Street, from Solon to Woodard Road

Nash Mill Road

Barton Road from Bernardston to Severance Street

“The city’s emergency management team will continue to monitor the situation throughout the day and its impacts on Greenfield and neighboring communities. All departments and agencies are ordered to protect life, property and public infrastructure during a state of emergency,” stated the city in the state of emergency declaration.

The town of Greenfield has also alerted residents of a sewage overflow into the Green River, Deerfield River and Connecticut River.