GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts is beginning to see the first signs of fall color, with towns in Franklin County already slightly displaying this change.

According to the Fall Foliage Report, most of western Massachusetts is seeing ‘low color’. However, the farther North you go into places like Vermont and New Hampshire, that’s where the real colors start to show. Fall foliage this year has been delayed by about a week because of the warmer-than-average temperatures as we begin to fall.

So, although there’s not much color right now, tourism will begin to increase throughout Franklin County and the rest of western Massachusetts later this October. “You know it becomes the first of October and that’s part of our season and what we look forward to,” said David Roulston of Greenfield. “And this year it is green as green can be. I like the extended summer but the foliage is what makes this place remarkable.”

Franklin County averages Peak fall foliage in early to mid-October. The lower Pioneer Valley usually sees its peak later in the month.

