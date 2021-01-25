GUIDELINE: Ice thickness safety

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – January has been pretty dry in the lower Pioneer Valley. We’ve had this area of high pressure that’s been pretty stationary over the northeast.

Look at the changes we have this week: high pressure will build out west, but we have low pressure building into the northeast that’s bringing us multiple chances of snow. Mainly Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

But this month hasn’t been just dry — it’s also been relatively warm. Yes, we’ve cooled down the past few days. But overall, this month we’ve had many days above freezing and that’s made the ice on local ponds much thinner.

A general guideline: if the ice is less than 2 inches thick, stay off. If you’re just walking on it, you need 3 to 4 inches of ice thickness. If you’re snowmobiling or bringing on ATVs, you need 5 to 6 inches of ice. For cars and small trucks, 8 to 12 inches. For larger trucks you need 12 to 15 inches of ice.