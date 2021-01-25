GUIDELINE: Ice thickness safety

Weather News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – January has been pretty dry in the lower Pioneer Valley. We’ve had this area of high pressure that’s been pretty stationary over the northeast.

Look at the changes we have this week: high pressure will build out west, but we have low pressure building into the northeast that’s bringing us multiple chances of snow. Mainly Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

But this month hasn’t been just dry — it’s also been relatively warm. Yes, we’ve cooled down the past few days. But overall, this month we’ve had many days above freezing and that’s made the ice on local ponds much thinner.

A general guideline: if the ice is less than 2 inches thick, stay off. If you’re just walking on it, you need 3 to 4 inches of ice thickness. If you’re snowmobiling or bringing on ATVs, you need 5 to 6 inches of ice. For cars and small trucks, 8 to 12 inches. For larger trucks you need 12 to 15 inches of ice.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Weather Tweets

Donate Today