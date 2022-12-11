NORTHFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) A road in Northfield was shut down on Sunday due to ice.
Gulf Road has been reopened, but Northfield Police are urging drivers to use caution.
by: Julia Cunningham
Posted:
Updated:
