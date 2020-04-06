Gusty winds and dry air in western Massachusetts Monday afternoon

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’ll be breezy and mild with highs temperatures pushing into the low to mid 60s. There’s some concern for brush fires given the dry air and stiff wind, so make sure you dispose of smoking materials appropriately and don’t toss cigarettes in mulch.

The low humidities and gusty winds up to 20 to 25 MPH are in effect from 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Monday.

Tonight will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 30s.

Tomorrow will be another nice day with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the low to mid 60s. There’s potential for temperatures to be slightly milder tomorrow than today even with some extra clouds.

Rain arrives late tomorrow night making for a wet start to Wednesday.

We’ve got plenty of April showers for the rest of the week.