Breaking News
Iran: missiles fired at Iraqi air base housing US troops

Gusty winds and snow showers later today

Weather News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WWLP) – After a reasonably mild stretch of weather, gusty winds will blow in snow showers and colder temperatures Wednesday evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for much of the area with the risk for wind gusts over 40 MPH:

WIND ADVISORY: Hampden. Hampshire, & Franklin County, 3 PM Today to 1 AM Thursday.

From roughly 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. we’ll be at risk for some scattered flurries, snow showers and snow squalls that could lower visibility and drop a quick and light accumulation of snow.

During Wednesday night, the wind will only slowly back off as colder air blows in. High temperatures on Thursday will only reach the upper 20s.

We’re tracking a significant warmup to follow on 22News.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

Heat Index

Heat Index

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories