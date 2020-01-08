Gusty winds and snow showers later today

(WWLP) – After a reasonably mild stretch of weather, gusty winds will blow in snow showers and colder temperatures Wednesday evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for much of the area with the risk for wind gusts over 40 MPH:

WIND ADVISORY: Hampden. Hampshire, & Franklin County, 3 PM Today to 1 AM Thursday.

From roughly 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. we’ll be at risk for some scattered flurries, snow showers and snow squalls that could lower visibility and drop a quick and light accumulation of snow.

During Wednesday night, the wind will only slowly back off as colder air blows in. High temperatures on Thursday will only reach the upper 20s.

We’re tracking a significant warmup to follow on 22News.