Gusty winds bring dangerous wind chill to Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (WWLP) – Thursday’s storm dropped as much as 40 inches of snow in places like upstate New York. In Connecticut, the wind was a bigger issue.

The cleanup is on after the biggest storm of the season so far impacted the northeast. This is what the roads looked like in Connecticut, a state a lot of people in western Massachusetts commute to.

Our neighbors to the south saw a mix of snow and sleet along the shoreline, and in the northern hills, there was whipping wind and lots of snow.

The wind created a snowdrift that is 18 inches deep, compared to the actual snowfall total of about 10 inches. The wind also dropped the feels like temperatures into the single-digit, making conditions dangerous for anyone outside.

Wind gusts also caused white out conditions throughout the night and morning, reducing visibility to just a few feet.

A reminder as you clear the snow from your driveway and sidewalk, make sure you clear any fire hydrants that are near your house so firefighters can easily find them if needed. If you don’t, you could be fined.